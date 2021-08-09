Jefferson County officials encouraging mask wearing for all
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — On August 8, Jefferson County was deemed an area of “substantial transmission” for COVID-19. This was confirmed following data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, listing Jefferson County to have over 50 cases per 100,000 residents and a seven-day rolling average of over 2%. With this transmission level in mind, officials are now calling on residents to again take precautions.www.informnny.com
Comments / 8