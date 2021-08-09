Heat Advisory issued for Ashley, Chicot by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 14:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Target Area: Ashley; Chicot HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana, western Mississippi and southeast Arkansas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. Then from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Excessively hot and humid conditions may cause heat illnesses to occur.