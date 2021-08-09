Cancel
Brantley County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Brantley, Northern Ware, Pierce, Wayne by NWS

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 10:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Brantley; Northern Ware; Pierce; Wayne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Pierce, Brantley, east central Ware, Wayne and northeastern Charlton Counties through 415 PM EDT At 322 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Raybon, or 9 miles north of Nahunta, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, excessive cloud-to-ground lightning, and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. ${elightingImpact} Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Jesup, Nahunta, Gardi, Screven, Hickox, Raybon, Fort Mudge, Doctortown, Braganza and Atkinson. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

