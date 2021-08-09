Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Corky Kell Classic: Day 1 team previews

CBS 46
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year’s Corky Kell Classic will kick-off on August 18, with the first two games of the eleven-game event being played at West Forsyth High School. The Cherokee Warriors will face-off against the Mays Raiders to begin the event, and following will be the matchup between the West Forsyth Wolverines and the Carver-Atlanta Panthers. We checked in with all four teams following spring football to get a feel for where they were at, and how they are approaching the 2021 high school football season.

www.cbs46.com

