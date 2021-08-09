Cancel
Competing With Third-Party Delivery Services, Freshly Launches Plant-Based Line

By PYMNTS
 4 days ago
Meal subscription service sales surged during the early months of the pandemic, offering consumers a way to get their daily food needs met without the effort of grocery shopping. From services that provide recipes accompanied by pre-portioned and -packaged ingredients such as Blue Apron and HelloFresh to those that send fully cooked meals ready to heat up, demand soared over pre-COVID levels. Now, as different areas loosen and tighten their COVID restrictions in response to ongoing changes, many of these services are finding ways to make their products stick as consumers’ routines evolve and adapt.

#Food Delivery#Health Food#Delivery Order#Restaurants#Blue Apron#Hellofresh#Covid#Freshly
