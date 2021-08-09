Officers walk boy to school after father, fellow officer dies from COVID

Monday's first day back to school in Clark County was special for one local boy.

Noah is starting the fourth grade but without his father - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Jason Swanger - after he died from COVID.

PREVIOUS: Las Vegas officer, 41, dies of complications from COVID-19

The new fourth grader is attending Steve Shore Elementary School and since it's the first year without his father walking him to class, his father's fellow officers stepped in to help.

13 Action News spoke with Christa Swanger and she says since her husband's death LVMPD officers have maintained a relationship with Noah and helping him cope with the loss of his dad, including Monday's walk to school.