Pellston, MI

Blissfest brings music series to Pellston Library

Petoskey News-Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePELLSTON — Northern Michigan has seemingly had a strong return to live music and a new music series in Pellston will only add to the summer's entertainment offerings. The Blissfest Music Organization, alongside the Friends of the Pellston Library volunteer organization, is kicking off a new family friendly Music in the Garden series this month featuring family-friendly music from local musicians and storytellers alike.

