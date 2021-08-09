Blissfest brings music series to Pellston Library
PELLSTON — Northern Michigan has seemingly had a strong return to live music and a new music series in Pellston will only add to the summer's entertainment offerings. The Blissfest Music Organization, alongside the Friends of the Pellston Library volunteer organization, is kicking off a new family friendly Music in the Garden series this month featuring family-friendly music from local musicians and storytellers alike.www.petoskeynews.com
