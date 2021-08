These days, the options for listening to music are endless and you can take your favorite albums everywhere you go. But even with all these modern technologies, there's still nothing like putting a vinyl record on a turntable and listening to that classic sound. When considering American and international genres like classic rock, indie, reggae, hip hop and others, there are countless vinyl records that music fans should add to their record collections. Some of these greatest albums include The Beatles' Abbey Road or Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon, Marvin Gaye's What's Going On and Michael Jackson's Thriller.