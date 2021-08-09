LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Arrives For The Nintendo Switch
This looks fantastic and fun. Warner Bros. Games, TT Games, The LEGO Group and Marvel Entertainment today announced the critically acclaimed LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes is arriving to Nintendo Switch™ on Oct. 5, 2021. Featuring an original story crossing the entire Marvel Universe and filled with classic LEGO videogame adventure and humor, players take on the role of their favorite Marvel Super Heroes as they unite to stop a host of villains from destroying the world. Players will smash, swing and fly through the Marvel Universe as they travel to iconic locations, such as Stark Tower, the X-Mansion, Asteroid M, and Asgard.sknr.net
Comments / 0