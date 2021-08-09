Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Arrives For The Nintendo Switch

By About SKNR.net
Gareth
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis looks fantastic and fun. Warner Bros. Games, TT Games, The LEGO Group and Marvel Entertainment today announced the critically acclaimed LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes is arriving to Nintendo Switch™ on Oct. 5, 2021. Featuring an original story crossing the entire Marvel Universe and filled with classic LEGO videogame adventure and humor, players take on the role of their favorite Marvel Super Heroes as they unite to stop a host of villains from destroying the world. Players will smash, swing and fly through the Marvel Universe as they travel to iconic locations, such as Stark Tower, the X-Mansion, Asteroid M, and Asgard.

sknr.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hulk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#Marvel Games#Lego Marvel Super Heroes#Tt Games#The Lego Group#Marvel Entertainment#Asgard#Spider Man#Galactus#Dlc#Super Villains#Winter Soldier#Falcon#Kurse#Fandral#Xbox One#Playstation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
MoviesInside the Magic

An Awful Marvel Film Is Coming Soon to Disney+

Although Dark Phoenix is not technically a film made by Disney’s Marvel Studios (rather, it was produced by 20th Century Fox and Marvel Entertainment), it is still a Marvel X-Men movie — and it will arrive on Disney’s streaming service very soon. There was so much potential for 20th Century...
MoviesCollider

Disney Confirms Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Will Not Premiere on Disney+; CEO Calls It an “Interesting Experiment”

Disney had its quarterly earnings call earlier today, and while many were convinced the studio would announce that the next Marvel Studios movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings would be going the Disney+ route, Disney affirmed an exclusively theatrical release for the new film. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Shang-Chi will introduce a new superhero to the MCU played by Simu Liu, and the film is crucial to the building blocks of Marvel’s Phase 4 as it moves the cinematic universe forward following the conclusive nature of Avengers: Endgame.
Video GamesGematsu

Weird West adds PS4 and Xbox One versions, launches this fall

Dark fantasy Wild West action RPG Weird West will launch for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One alongside its previously announced PC (Steam) version this fall, publisher Devolver Digital and developer Wolfeye Studios announced. Here is an overview of the game, via its Steam page:. Survive and unveil the mysteries of...
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

A Memoir Blue announced for Nintendo Switch

Snagging a spot in today’s Annapurna Interactive Show, A Memoir Blue was revealed to be picked up by the publisher. Previously shown off at events (like IndieCade 2018), the game is a mix of 3D with 2D animation overlays – showing Miriam her memories throughout a variety of dream-like environments.
Video GamesDestructoid

Nintendo Download: Pokemon Unite

Your chance to grab a Pokemon Unite download for free is finally here: which feels like a misnomer because a lot of you were underwhelmed by the initial reveal and never really wanted to arrive in the first place. Pokemon Unite is off to an alright start, as the gameplay is pretty fun, but folks are just now starting to navigate its free-to-play and progression waters; finding them fairly murky in some respects. Free currency (coin) acquisition seems very slow at the moment, even compared to some other free-to-play MOBAs. We’ll be monitoring the situation as we continue to play as we gear up for our full review of Pokemon Unite.
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Samurai Warriors 5 launches today on PC, Xbox PlayStation And Switch

After seven years of waiting today the new Samurai Warriors 5 game has launched on the Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and PC. The tactical action game brings to life the historical period depicted in the first title released back in 2004, offering new visuals and “evolved actions“offering a total of 27 samurai warriors to battle with. New officers such as Toshimitsu Saitō, a retainer of Mitsuhide Akechi, as well as Kōga ninja Mitsuki join the battle and previous officers including young Nobunaga Oda, known as the “Great Fool”, and daimyō Yoshimoto Imagawa, who was called the “Greatest Archer in all of Kaidō”.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Trigger Witch shoots ’em up on Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch

Trigger Witch is a pixel shoot-em-up with a bloody twist, out now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5 and the Nintendo Switch. You can grab it on the Nintendo eShop for £13.49, PlayStation Store, or the Xbox Store for £12.49. You can also try out the game with a free playable demo on Xbox consoles.
Video GamesTVOvermind

Marvel’s Avengers Finally Gets Destiny-Style Raids in July Update

It’s taken a pretty long while for Marvel’s Avengers to get to the place that it’s at now. There’s been a lot of feedback from players, fixes for the game, and just outright changes to how you can play the game that Crystal Dynamics have implemented to make the game feel better for players (although, we do still need an overhauled loot system at some point). The latest of these updates have brought a brand new mission type to the game called “Omega-Level Threats” which work in a similar fashion to how Destiny and Destiny 2‘s Raids work. You have to have four players at power level 145+ (although, it’s recommended that you are power level 150), and while you can continue to run these missions as many times as you’d like, high-end gear is only awarded for success once per week per account. So, what else do you need to know about the latest Marvel’s Avengers update?
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Marvel's Avengers' Free Black Panther Add-On Claws 17th August PS5, PS4 Release Date

King T’Challa will make his grand entrance in Marvel’s Avengers on 17th August, when the War for Wakanda heats up on PlayStation 5 and PS4. The campaign – which will be free for all players – will add the Black Panther to the roster of playable superheroes, and will add two new villains, a new biome, new enemies, and the Birnin Zana Outpost. That’s a lot! A War Table livestream will be broadcast at 10AM PDT on 16th August to introduce all of the new additions.
Video GamesNME

Meet the ten alien superheroes in ‘No More Heroes 3’ trailer

With less than a month to go before the proper return of anti-hero Travis Touchdown in No More Heroes 3, a new trailer shines a light on his galactic opponents. Where in previous instalments, the beam katana-wielding assassin has fought against other assassins, in No More Heroes 3 he has to save the world from a group of alien superheroes led by a figure called Foo, who also refers to himself as Jean Baptise the Sixth.
WWE411mania.com

WWE 2K Battlegrounds Available for Free on PlayStation Plus

– Per WWE.com, WWE 2K Battlegrounds is now available for free to PlayStation Plus users from now until August 2. Players will be able to keep the game as long as their PlayStation Plus subscription remains active. You can check out the full details below:. WWE 2K Battlegrounds available to...
Tennismspoweruser.com

PlayStation has accidentally leaked PlayStation Plus games for August

PlayStation appears to have inadvertently revealed the games in August’s PlayStation Plus offering ahead of schedule thanks to a slip up on the PlayStation website. The offending section of the website has since been removed, and instead reverted to properly displaying the current month’s PlayStation Plus games instead, however that hasn’t stopped people grabbing the information before it could be deleted.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

Lamentum is bringing some survival horror to PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and Steam this August

Publisher Neon Doctrine and developer Obscure Tales have confirmed a release date for the survival horror game Lamentum, and it will be released on August 31st. The confirmed platforms are PC via Steam, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One. The game will be playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S via backward compatibility. A demo for Lamentum is currently available on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, so you can get a taste of the horror.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

The Artful Escape finally arrives this September on Xbox and PC

Publisher Annapurna Interactive announced the date along with revealing an impressive voice cast for the platformer during its showcase last night. Names include Game of Thrones’ Lena Headey, Kick-Ass’ Mark Strong and even Predator’s Carl Weathers. You’ll play as a teenage guitar prodigy trying to escape the shadow of his famous uncle and find his own musical personality.
Video Gamesthumbsticks.com

Marvel’s Avengers is now free on PS4, PS5, PC, and Stadia

Square Enix opens up Marvel’s Avengers to PlayStation, Steam, and Stadia players for the next three days. In case you missed the news, Marvel’s Avengers is now free to play as part of a new ‘all-access’ promotion on PC, Stadia, and PlayStation consoles. Square Enix promise a similar free-play period for Xbox users in the coming months.

Comments / 0

Community Policy