LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Arrives For The Nintendo Switch

It’s taken a pretty long while for Marvel’s Avengers to get to the place that it’s at now. There’s been a lot of feedback from players, fixes for the game, and just outright changes to how you can play the game that Crystal Dynamics have implemented to make the game feel better for players (although, we do still need an overhauled loot system at some point). The latest of these updates have brought a brand new mission type to the game called “Omega-Level Threats” which work in a similar fashion to how Destiny and Destiny 2‘s Raids work. You have to have four players at power level 145+ (although, it’s recommended that you are power level 150), and while you can continue to run these missions as many times as you’d like, high-end gear is only awarded for success once per week per account. So, what else do you need to know about the latest Marvel’s Avengers update?