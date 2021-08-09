Konza Celebrating National Health Center Week with Food Drive
(JUNCTION CITY, KS) Konza Prairie Community Health Center is celebrating National Health Center Week from August 8 – August 14 with a food drive to stock the Konza Cupboard, a free blessing box located outside the clinic at 361 Grant Ave in Junction City. The food drive will also benefit patients of the Konza clinic in Manhattan. Konza staff are contributing to this effort with an internal competition to see which department can donate the most items.jcpost.com
