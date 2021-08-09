Konza Celebrating National Health Center Week with Food Drive

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. – Geary County Schools USD 475 staff Wednesday morning received notification of an unsubstantiated threat made via social media that was directed toward Spring Valley Elementary School. Directly following this, district staff notified local law enforcement and removed all students and staff from the school grounds. Law enforcement performed multiple internal and external sweeps of the facility, finding no danger to any of the students or staff members. Once law enforcement determined it safe, the students and staff were allowed to reenter the building.