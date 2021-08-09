Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Junction City, KS

Konza Celebrating National Health Center Week with Food Drive

Posted by 
JC Post
JC Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(JUNCTION CITY, KS) Konza Prairie Community Health Center is celebrating National Health Center Week from August 8 – August 14 with a food drive to stock the Konza Cupboard, a free blessing box located outside the clinic at 361 Grant Ave in Junction City. The food drive will also benefit patients of the Konza clinic in Manhattan. Konza staff are contributing to this effort with an internal competition to see which department can donate the most items.

jcpost.com

Comments / 0

JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, KS
Society
Junction City, KS
Society
Local
Kansas Health
City
Manhattan, KS
City
Junction City, KS
Junction City, KS
Health
Manhattan, KS
Health
Local
Kansas Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Health#Food Drive#Charity#The Konza Cupboard#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Geary County, KSPosted by
JC Post

JC Breakfast Optimists to host fundraiser

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. - The JC Breakfast Optimist Club, which supports 19 different Geary County youth organizations, will partner with JC BBQ/Grill for a fundraiser on Tuesday, August 17. The hours will be from 11a.m. until close, and 10% of items purchased will go to the Optimist Club. Donations will...
Junction City, KSPosted by
JC Post

USD 475 statement following Spring Valley Elementary threat

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. – Geary County Schools USD 475 staff Wednesday morning received notification of an unsubstantiated threat made via social media that was directed toward Spring Valley Elementary School. Directly following this, district staff notified local law enforcement and removed all students and staff from the school grounds. Law enforcement performed multiple internal and external sweeps of the facility, finding no danger to any of the students or staff members. Once law enforcement determined it safe, the students and staff were allowed to reenter the building.
Kansas StatePosted by
JC Post

KDHE: Latest coronavirus numbers in Kansas

TOPEKA— The number of confirmed coronavirus cases* (see below) in Kansas increased by 2991 to a total of 347,928 the state health department reported Friday afternoon. The state reported 28 new COVID-19 deaths for a total of 5385. As of August 1, 2021, in accordance with an updated CDC/CSTE surveillance...
Kansas StatePosted by
JC Post

Kansas 4-H plans workshop for volunteers, club leaders

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Kansas 4-H program will be hosting two training sessions for those who are interested in volunteering to help with their local club programs. Diane Mack, the northeast area youth development specialist, said the first of the online workshops is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Aug. 24 and is free to attend. Interested volunteers can contact their local extension office to register.
Riley County, KSPosted by
JC Post

18 new COVID-19 cases in Riley County since Monday

(RILEY COUNTY, KS – August 11, 2021) Riley County has identified 18 new positive Coronavirus cases and 8 additional recoveries since the last report on August 9, 2021. In Riley County, since December, there have been a total of 100 positive cases from variants of concern. Nine COVID-positive patients are...
Junction City, KSPosted by
JC Post

JCACC announces "Junction City Expo"

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. - The Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce announced the inaugural Junction City Expo, inviting businesses and organizations to showcase themselves to the public from 5-8 p.m. at Heritage Park on Wednesday, September 1st. Registration for the event is now open for both Chamber members and non-members;...
Kansas StatePosted by
JC Post

Kan. sees increased in COVID vaccination, hospitalizations

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is seeing COVID-19 vaccinations rise while the more contagious delta variant is increasing new cases, hospitalizations and deaths. The state averaged 1,080 new COVID-19 cases a day for the seven days ending Monday, according to Kansas health department data. It was the first time the seven-day average has topped 1,000 a day since Feb. 2.
Junction City, KSPosted by
JC Post

Junction City Oktoberfest preview

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. - A first of its kind event will find its way to the heart of Junction City on October 8-9th. Celebrating the traditional folk festival of Oktoberfest, people of all ages will be able to enjoy drinks, live music, and a plethora of activities, thanks to one local with a knack for a good time.
Kansas StatePosted by
JC Post

COVID challenged the business model at Kansas universities

WICHITA — The college business model — one that depends on students living on campus and attending classes in person — was broken even before the pandemic. COVID-19 just made things more obvious. Classes moved online. Campus buildings and dormitories sat empty. Students flocked home. And many haven’t returned. Enrollment...
Sedgwick County, KSPosted by
JC Post

No mask mandate in state's largest school district

SEDGWICK COUNTY— The school board for the state's largest school district is not calling for a mask mandate to start the school year. After hearing tearful statements from parents and others, USD 259 board members voted 4-3 Monday night to follow last week's administrative recommendation and strongly encourage every employee and student to wear a face mask as the school year begins, regardless of vaccination status.

Comments / 0

Community Policy