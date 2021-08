Dragic's team option for the 2021-22 season was picked up by the Heat on Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The option is for a relatively hefty $19.4 million, so it's unclear if the Heat actually plan to keep Dragic around or perhaps use his salary in a trade or a sign-and-trade this offseason. The veteran guard's production took a slight dip last season after a fantastic 2019-20 campaign, as he averaged 13.4 points, 4.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 three-pointers in 26.7 minutes per contest. At age 35, Dragic's best days are likely behind him, but he's hit at least 36.7 percent of his three-pointers in four of the last five seasons.