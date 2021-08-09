PSU offers vaccine incentives to students
PITTSBURG, Kan. – Pittsburg State University is offering students financial incentives to get the COVID-19 vaccine. “We’re doing everything we can to protect our campus. The more people on our campus vaccinated, the less likely disruptions will happen to our fall operations, students won’t miss as much class or as many activities, and everyone can have a safer, more productive semester,” said Howard Smith, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs.www.koamnewsnow.com
