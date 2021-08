Earlier last month, State Senator Doug Mastriano (R-District 33) announced he is initiating an audit of the 2020 general election results in Pennsylvania. Senator Mastriano’s statement justifying an audit detailed: “This was the first election in Pennsylvania with ‘mass’ mail-in voting. In 2020, there were 2.7 million ballots cast by mail and absentee, compared to about 263,000 absentee ballots cast in 2016. Many of these ballots were counted at offsite locations with little outside observation or oversight… in the weeks leading up to the election, the [Pa.] Department of State repeatedly altered the manner in which Pennsylvania’s election was conducted… Signatures required for mail-in ballots were rendered meaningless as the Pa. Supreme Court ruled that ballots could not be rejected based on an analysis of the voter’s signature.”