Kansas City, MO

3 injured after car crashed into KCMO gas station

By David Medina
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
Three people were injured – one seriously _ after a vehicle crashed into a 7-Eleven on Monday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.

The incident happened near Independence Avenue and Woodland Avenue when the driver of a silver Honda traveling east on Independence Avenue lost control, according to a KCPD crash report.

"The vehicle went off the roadway to the right, went over the curb and knocked down one of the ornamental street lights," the report stated. "The vehicle continued through the parking lot of the 7-Eleven convenience store, right through the front of the store, stopping completely inside the store."

Police said the driver suffered non-life threatening injuries, while the clerk, who was pinned against a counter, suffered serious injuries. Both were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

Another customer reported soreness, but refused medical treatment.

A separate pedestrian, who was also injured, helped himself to two beers before leaving the scene.

