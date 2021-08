Ahead of its plans to go public via a special-purpose acquisition company, Circle Internet Financial Inc. has announced its intention to become a fully registered bank. Under the proposal, Circle will become a full-reserve commercial bank registered with the U.S. Federal Reserve, U.S. Treasury, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. However, wanting to become a bank and actually achieving that outcome is not a simple process, as Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Allaire (pictured) explained in a blog post Aug. 9.