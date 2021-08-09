Cancel
Meriden, CT

Police go undercover as would-be pup buyers to reunite stolen dog with Meriden family

By Jessika Harkay, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 7 days ago

A stolen dog was reunited with its family Monday after it was seen for sale online and police went undercover to get him back.

The Yorkie, Cookie, was reported stolen out of a Meriden backyard last Wednesday, police said. Days later a family member saw the dog listed for sale online, and upon further investigation, police confirmed it was the stolen Yorkie as well.

“An undercover police officer was utilized to pose as a buyer in an effort to secure Cookie and return him to his family,” police wrote on Facebook. “This officer made contact with the individuals trying to sell the Yorkie and was able to positively identify the Yorkie as Cookie.”

Cookie was returned back to his family as the criminal investigation into the theft remains ongoing.

“The Meriden Police Department is happy that Cookie has been reunited with his family before he was sold to another unsuspecting buyer,” police said.

Jessika Harkay can be reached at jharkay@courant.com .

