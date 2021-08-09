Fundraiser in honor of domestic violence victims

Yuma local honors friend who passed away by donating to Amberly's Place

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A lasagna fundraiser in honor of an Arizona Western College (AWC) professor who recently passed away is one local woman's way of giving back. Using the former AWC professor's recipe, Kelly Padilla made 28 pans of lasagna for the community.

The former professor and friend, Sheranne Dampier died earlier this year from health issues, But was once a victim of domestic violence. That's why Padilla chose to have the lasagna proceeds donated to Amberly's Place. Dampier was always supportive of the work being done there as well.

The two also worked a catering business together, so this seemed like an obvious choice to help.

"That was one of our most common dishes that we made, was her bechamel lasagna. So when she passed away in February, I decided I wanted to do something to carry on her legacy," says Tasteebites Owner Kelly Padilla.

Thanks to this fundraiser, $700 will be donated to Amberly's Place by Friday.

While Padilla is no longer taking orders, she is considering future fundraisers and is still able to take orders through her catering business, Tasteebites.

