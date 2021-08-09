Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yuma, AZ

Fundraiser in honor of domestic violence victims

By Arlette Yousif
Posted by 
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kXQD2_0bMUF6aI00

Yuma local honors friend who passed away by donating to Amberly's Place

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A lasagna fundraiser in honor of an Arizona Western College (AWC) professor who recently passed away is one local woman's way of giving back. Using the former AWC professor's recipe, Kelly Padilla made 28 pans of lasagna for the community.

The former professor and friend, Sheranne Dampier died earlier this year from health issues, But was once a victim of domestic violence. That's why Padilla chose to have the lasagna proceeds donated to Amberly's Place. Dampier was always supportive of the work being done there as well.

The two also worked a catering business together, so this seemed like an obvious choice to help.

"That was one of our most common dishes that we made, was her bechamel lasagna. So when she passed away in February, I decided I wanted to do something to carry on her legacy," says Tasteebites Owner Kelly Padilla.

Thanks to this fundraiser, $700 will be donated to Amberly's Place by Friday.
While Padilla is no longer taking orders, she is considering future fundraisers and is still able to take orders through her catering business, Tasteebites.

The post Fundraiser in honor of domestic violence victims appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 0

KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
850
Followers
410
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yuma, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Society
Yuma, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Yuma, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Fundraisers#Arizona Western College#Charity#Awc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Yuma, AZPosted by
KYMA News 11

Crossroads Mission in need of donations

As temperatures rise, Crossroads Mission tries to help get the homeless out of the excessive and dangerous heat, but they need your help. From water to bedsheets, Crossroads Mission is in need of donations to help continue to serve our local homeless population. The post Crossroads Mission in need of donations appeared first on KYMA.
San Luis, AZPosted by
KYMA News 11

GESD32 votes to keep current superintendent

Gadsden Elementary School District 32 held a meeting about the Superintendent Position. The board seemed to have their mind made up, but the community feels differently about the situation. The post GESD32 votes to keep current superintendent appeared first on KYMA.
Somerton, AZPosted by
KYMA News 11

Somerton Library hosts job search workshop

A free workshop is available to the public to help sharpen your job-finding skills at the Somerton Library. Whether you need to create a resume from scratch or update your current resume, there is help available. The post Somerton Library hosts job search workshop appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma, AZPosted by
KYMA News 11

Yuma local wants prayer back in public meetings

Given the state of our world, one local woman is making it her mission to bring church and state back together. She spoke to the Yuma County Board of Supervisors expressing the importance of incorporating God into daily practice. The post Yuma local wants prayer back in public meetings appeared first on KYMA.
Arizona StatePosted by
KYMA News 11

Opioid usage on the rise in Arizona

Data from the CDC reveals opioid overdoses and deaths continue to climb. In Arizona, the health crisis overshadowed due to the pandemic, continues to hit hard. Mayo Clinic says the COVID-19 pandemic has intensified increases in drug overdoses and suicides. The post Opioid usage on the rise in Arizona appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma, AZPosted by
KYMA News 11

Local schools prepare for upcoming school year

Local schools are busy as can be preparing for the new school year, as usual, this time of year, but with added safety measures being implemented to fight COVID. While some districts have COVID rapid tests on hand, others have added air purifiers in each classroom. The post Local schools prepare for upcoming school year appeared first on KYMA.

Comments / 0

Community Policy