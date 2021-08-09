La Vega ISD, Waco-McLennan County Public health district to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is teaming up with La Vega ISD to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout the rest of the summer and into the fall.

The clinics will be held at La Vega High School, 555 N. Loop 340, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The clinics will be open to all students, families and the surrounding Bellmead community.

Here are the dates for the clinics:

Aug. 16, 23, 30

Sept. 7, 13, 20, 27

Beginning Oct. 5, the clinics will coincide with family events at La Vega High School on Tuesdays:

Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26

Nov. 2, 9, 16

Dec. 7 and 14

For more information on the clinics, contact Dr. Peggy Johnson at 254-299-6700.