Suffolk County, NY

Police: 10 arrested, 89 dogs seized in 1 of the biggest dogfighting rings in NY history

By News 12 Staff
Posted by 
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32WBO6_0bMUF4oq00

" Suffolk District Attorney Tim Sini announced Monday that authorities busted one of the biggest dogfighting rings in New York state history. Authorities say 10 people were arrested and 89 dogs were rescued. They say the dogs were tortured and forced to fight and kill each other. Sini says the dogfighting ring had been going on for years and stretched across Long Island, New York City and even Connecticut and Massachusetts. Authorities rescued the dogs from areas in Nassau and Suffolk. They found special equipment used to train dogs to fight, including treadmills, surgical supplies, steroids and supplements. "Law enforcement apprehended the 10 defendants in this case and executed search warrants on July 31 and August 1 at 9 locations in Suffolk County, three locations in Nassau County and one location in Brooklyn. The locations in Suffolk County were Shirley, Mastic, Bay Shore, Wyandanch, Hampton Bays and Amityville. In Nassau County, Hempstead and Uniondale." Police also seized guns, cocaine and money. Elizabeth Brandler, with the ASPCA, says, "Despite dogfighting being illegal in every state, we estimate that people who fight dogs number in the tens of thousands forcing hundreds of thousands of dogs to train, fight and suffer every year." Sini says most of the defendants face a maximum sentence of four years. The dogs are now in the care of the ASPCA. The Nassau SPCA is offering a $5,000 reward for any tips that lead to an arrest and conviction in a dogfighting case. "

