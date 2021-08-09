Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Pascal Siakam drawing interest from 3 California teams

By Vincent Frank
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cCYfT_0bMUF3w700

It’s not yet known whether the rebuilding Toronto Raptors plan on moving Pascal Siakam this summer. What we do know is that he’d be of interest to several teams should Toronto go in that direction.

According to a note from Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee, this includes three California teams in that of the Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Clippers.

“A source with knowledge of the situation in Toronto said the Raptors are receiving numerous calls about Siakam and team president Masai Ujiri is ‘listening like a good negotiator.’ The Kings, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers are said to be particularly ‘enamored’ with Siakam,” Anderson reported .

Anderson went on to report that a trade remains unlikely and Pascal Siakam doesn’t necessarily have any interest in leaving Toronto.

With that said, Toronto did select Siakam’s potential heir apparent in that of Scottie Barnes with the fourth pick in the 2021 NBA Draft . There’s been some rumors coming from Canada that the forward could be on the block after a down season for both the player and his organization.

Siakam, 27, averaged 21.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists while shooting 46% from the field last season. He also shot a disastrous 30% from three-point range after hitting on 36% of his shots from distance the previous two seasons combined.

Pascal Siakam as a fit for the three California teams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TDmqy_0bMUF3w700
May 8, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) controls the ball against Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson (1) during the second half at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
  • Golden State Warriors: Golden State already boasts a two-way forward in the improved Andrew Wiggins. But it’s not an overstatement to conclude that Siakam would be an upgrade. His ball-handling ability would also come in handy with an aging Stephen Curry running it back with the Warriors . A core four of Curry, Siakam, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson could do some real damage.

Click here to find Pascal Siakam trade scenarios to the Golden State Warriors

  • Sacramento Kings: This long-downtrodden organization has been attempting to make a splashy move. In fact, Sacramento has been linked to Ben Simmons in trade talks with the Philadelphia 76ers. What we do know is that an upgrade in the frontcourt is needed with the Kings boasting three potential franchise cornerstone guards in De’Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton and rookie Davion Mitchell. Siakam would play the four in California’s capital city.
  • Los Angeles Clippers: After missing out on DeMar DeRozan and with Kawhi Leonard potentially done for the 2021-22 season , Los Angeles is looking like anything but a title contender. The team needs to find a second star to pair with Paul George. Obviously, Siakam would fit that mold.

The cost of acquiring Pascal Siakam

Of the three teams mentioned here, Golden State likely has the most-lucrative trade chips. That would include Andrew Wiggins heading back to his native Toronto. From there, the Warriors could offer up one of Jonathan Kuminga or Moses Moody — their two lottery picks last month. Perhaps, 2020 No. 2 pick James Wiseman could be included.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03twvM_0bMUF3w700
Also Read:
NBA Power Rankings: Update after free agency frenzy

As for the Kings, Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley III become real trade chips. Whether Toronto would take these two as centerpieces in a potential Pascal Siakam trade remains to be seen. It might demand rookie top-10 pick Davion Mitchell be included.

The Clippers are in a less ideal situation with a ton of future capital tied up in the trade for Paul George ahead of the 2019-20 season. They also don’t have a ton of young talent to offer up Toronto in a potential trade for Siakam.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

16K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyrese Haliburton
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
Buddy Hield
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Masai Ujiri
Person
Pascal Siakam
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sacramento Bee#The Golden State Warriors#Nba Draft#Curry Siakam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
Related
NBACBS Sports

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green pushing Warriors management to trade for veterans, per report

NBA superstars often involve themselves in their organization's offseason dealings, and the Golden State Warriors are no exception. Their star players famously recruited Kevin Durant to join the team in 2016, but that move was relatively easy for the Warriors to make. They only needed to clear the cap space to sign him, and the 2016 cap spike made that substantially easier. Five years later, the circumstances are substantially different.
NBABleacher Report

NBA Trade Packages to Land Golden State Warriors a New Star

After five straight seasons in the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors failed to make the playoffs in 2020 and 2021 as they persevered through injuries to Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry. Thompson was gone for the entirety of both campaigns, while Curry played just five games in 2019-20. With...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Deadliest Kryptonite For The Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James Is 8-17 Against Danny Green, Anthony Davis Is 2-25 Against Stephen Curry

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to come back with a vengeance next season, after falling to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs. LeBron James will be 37 years old at some point next season, and Anthony Davis is struggling with injuries. But in terms of pure talent on the roster, the Lakers are still the team to beat in the West when healthy.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Clippers-Warriors trade features Paul George to Golden State

The LA Clippers could be a storyline to watch this NBA offseason. They were unable to take that step toward a championship in the year two of their new regime and this could cause them to blow it up completely. The front office will have some decisions to make as the playoffs come to an end shortly.
NBAFanSided

Golden State Warriors showing renewed interest in blockbuster trade

The Golden State Warriors stayed put on NBA Draft night, selecting two promising lottery talents in Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. They also made the decision to cling tight to Andrew Wiggins and James Wiseman, two of their most widely mentioned trade assets. Now, however, the Dubs are back in...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

How The Los Angeles Lakers Can Create A Real Superteam Next Season

Recent reports have suggested that free agents DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry have an interest in joining the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason. The two were former teammates with the Toronto Raptors and helped the franchise achieve its most success from 2013 to 2018. The last three years, the two have been apart since the Raptors traded DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs, where he has played ever since.
NBAFanSided

Portland Trail Blazers rumors: Ben Simmons and Pascal Siakam

The first three days of the Portland Trail Blazers free agency have been rather quiet. With just three veteran minimum signings, albeit smart ones, the rumor mill has been the only place to see what other potential bigger moves could be made. The latest Portland Trail Blazers rumors are interesting and have Ben Simmons saying that he doesn’t want to be traded to Portland, and a potential Pascal Siakam trade not being of interest to Neil Olshey.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Just Made NBA History With New Contract

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry continues to break records both on and off the court. Curry agreed to a four-year, $215 million contract extension with the Warriors on Tuesday. He’s the first player in NBA history to score two $200 million-plus deals, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Curry deserves...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Trade Rumors: Pascal Siakam Could Land With Washington Wizards

After the Raptors picked up Scottie Barnes last night, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins joked that the veteran forward's days in the city are numbered. While Perk wasn't speaking based on facts, it turns out he might actually be right. According to NBA Insider Brett Siegel, a Siakam deal is possible, and...
NBANBC Sports

Report: Warriors among teams 'enamored' by Siakam trade

Warriors owner Joe Lacob has said that the chances of Golden State swinging a trade for another star this offseason are "unlikely," but that doesn't mean the Warriors aren't interested in going that route. The Sacramento Bee's Jason Anderson reported Monday, citing league sources, that the Warriors are among the...
NBAFanSided

Golden State Warriors are building an incredibly unique contender

The Golden State Warriors have always been one to push the envelope forward. What they are building right now, with a wonky mixture of superstars, aging vets and young prospects, is something truly unique in the NBA world. Look around the rest of the league and you will not find...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The wrench in any trade talks for Raptors’ Pascal Siakam

With a flurry of deals happening in this year’s offseason, a lot of rumors have been swirling around. Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam’s name has constantly been popping up in trade rumors recently. After the Raptors traded Kyle Lowry to the Heat and drafted Florida State’s Scottie Barnes with the...
NBAUSA Today

Trade suggestion: Sixers move Ben Simmons to Warriors in 3-team deal

The Philadelphia 76ers are in the middle of continuing to upgrade their roster to properly contend in the Eastern Conference. They earned the No. 1 seed in 2021 for the first time in 20 years, but unfortunately, they could not take advantage of it. Since the Game 7 loss at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy