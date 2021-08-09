Pascal Siakam drawing interest from 3 California teams

It’s not yet known whether the rebuilding Toronto Raptors plan on moving Pascal Siakam this summer. What we do know is that he’d be of interest to several teams should Toronto go in that direction.

According to a note from Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee, this includes three California teams in that of the Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Clippers.

“A source with knowledge of the situation in Toronto said the Raptors are receiving numerous calls about Siakam and team president Masai Ujiri is ‘listening like a good negotiator.’ The Kings, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers are said to be particularly ‘enamored’ with Siakam,” Anderson reported .

Anderson went on to report that a trade remains unlikely and Pascal Siakam doesn’t necessarily have any interest in leaving Toronto.

With that said, Toronto did select Siakam’s potential heir apparent in that of Scottie Barnes with the fourth pick in the 2021 NBA Draft . There’s been some rumors coming from Canada that the forward could be on the block after a down season for both the player and his organization.

Siakam, 27, averaged 21.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists while shooting 46% from the field last season. He also shot a disastrous 30% from three-point range after hitting on 36% of his shots from distance the previous two seasons combined.

Pascal Siakam as a fit for the three California teams

May 8, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) controls the ball against Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson (1) during the second half at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors: Golden State already boasts a two-way forward in the improved Andrew Wiggins. But it’s not an overstatement to conclude that Siakam would be an upgrade. His ball-handling ability would also come in handy with an aging Stephen Curry running it back with the Warriors . A core four of Curry, Siakam, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson could do some real damage.

Click here to find Pascal Siakam trade scenarios to the Golden State Warriors

Sacramento Kings: This long-downtrodden organization has been attempting to make a splashy move. In fact, Sacramento has been linked to Ben Simmons in trade talks with the Philadelphia 76ers. What we do know is that an upgrade in the frontcourt is needed with the Kings boasting three potential franchise cornerstone guards in De’Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton and rookie Davion Mitchell. Siakam would play the four in California’s capital city.

Los Angeles Clippers: After missing out on DeMar DeRozan and with Kawhi Leonard potentially done for the 2021-22 season , Los Angeles is looking like anything but a title contender. The team needs to find a second star to pair with Paul George. Obviously, Siakam would fit that mold.

The cost of acquiring Pascal Siakam

Of the three teams mentioned here, Golden State likely has the most-lucrative trade chips. That would include Andrew Wiggins heading back to his native Toronto. From there, the Warriors could offer up one of Jonathan Kuminga or Moses Moody — their two lottery picks last month. Perhaps, 2020 No. 2 pick James Wiseman could be included.

As for the Kings, Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley III become real trade chips. Whether Toronto would take these two as centerpieces in a potential Pascal Siakam trade remains to be seen. It might demand rookie top-10 pick Davion Mitchell be included.

The Clippers are in a less ideal situation with a ton of future capital tied up in the trade for Paul George ahead of the 2019-20 season. They also don’t have a ton of young talent to offer up Toronto in a potential trade for Siakam.

More must-reads: