Timber Creek OL T.J. Shanahan moving to Texas, will attend Westlake

T.J. Shanahan Timber Creek is moving to Texas Chris Hays/Orlando Sentinel

Timber Creek 2023 offensive tackle T.J. Shanahan had mixed feelings after first realizing that his father had taken a job in Texas, meaning the family would be moving from Orlando.

“My dad got a pretty good-paying job. He’s been unemployed [due to COVID-19] for like almost a couple of years now,” Shanahan said. “He’s kinda like a contractor who helps build houses. He thought it was best that we all go out there.”

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Shanahan plays tackle, but he’s projected to likely play guard in college. He is ranked as the No. 4-ranked interior offensive lineman in the country for the Class of 2023, according to 247Sports composite rankings. He already has 37 scholarship offers from schools such as Florida, FSU, Miami, Alabama, LSU, Texas and Ohio State.

He has only ever lived in Florida, so the move was initially met with a bit of anxiety, but he’s also very excited to see what lies ahead.

Shanahan will be attending Westlake High in Austin, Texas, and he’s hoping to help the program win its third straight state championship. He expects to move on Saturday and be at practice on Monday.

“It was definitely tough, thinking about leaving Orlando, just because I grew up here and lived here ever since I was born,” Shanahan said. “That was really the tough part, and then also leaving Timber Creek. They pulled a lot of strings over there for me and I’m forever thankful for that and what coach Buck [Jimmy Buckridge] and the whole coaching staff has done for me and also Dr. Paduano [principal Kelly Paduano].”

Shanahan has older siblings who do not live at home, but he will make the move with his parents and his twin sister K.T. Shanahan.

“I’m very excited about Westlake. I think they’re ranked No. 4 in the country right now and they are undefeated, 24-0, for the past two seasons, so I’m definitely fired up about that,” Shanahan said. “I think I can really help them three-peat, honestly. I’m excited to get up there and I’m kind of excited for change. I know it’s going to be different, but I’m just excited for what the future holds.”

Shanahan is also excited about the Westlake tradition. The school has seen plenty of eventual NFL stars come through in players such as Drew Brees, Nick Foles and Justin Tucker, just to name a few.

“I think that’s pretty cool that some of the best quarterbacks went there and a lot of good football players went there, so I’m definitely gonna have to try to keep up that tradition,” Shanahan said. “I’m just excited to get up there and show Westlake what I have to offer.”

He said he wants to work on a lot of things toward his progression and, mostly, he just wants to become a well-rounded offensive lineman.

“I would just say excelling as a football player, getting better in every aspect of the game,” Shanahan said. “I just want to try to become more of an elite football player and that means working on everything: foot speed, hand placement, all those things.

“Really, feet can always get faster and that’s one of the key components of being an offensive lineman is how well you move and your foot speed, so I try to work on that every day.”

This article originally appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Chris Hays covers the Orlando Magic and high school recruiting for the Sentinel. He can be reached at CHays@orlandosentinel.com .