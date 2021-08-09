Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Maria, CA

SMAT offering free rides for paratransit riders to vaccination sites

By Reed Harmon
Posted by 
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eb3ST_0bMUEuIe00

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Starting Aug. 15, paratransit riders in Santa Maria will have the chance to get a free ride to a vaccination site in the city.

The opportunity from Santa Maria Area Transit is part of a six-month pilot program to encourage more of the Santa Maria population to get vaccinated.

Roundtrip service is available to riders as long as reservations are made in advance.

It can be a next-day reservation or up to 14 days in advance.

The appointment must also be made to an approved Santa Maria vaccine site.

Riders can call (805) 928-5624 from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to make a reservation and visit publichealthsbc.org to find a vaccination site.

The post SMAT offering free rides for paratransit riders to vaccination sites appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
1K+
Followers
808
Post
313K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Santa Maria, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Santa Maria, CA
Vaccines
City
Santa Maria, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paratransit#Free Rides#Vaccinations#Smat#Newschannel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Santa Barbara, CAPosted by
News Channel 3-12

Vaccine and mask opponents rally outside school board meeting in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Dozens of parents rallied with their children outside the Santa Barbara Unified School District Board meeting on Tuesday night. They don't want their kids to have to wear masks in school. Erin Chadwick did not think there was proof that masks prevent the virus from spreading. "I feel like we should The post Vaccine and mask opponents rally outside school board meeting in Santa Barbara appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.

Comments / 0

Community Policy