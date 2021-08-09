Cancel
26 Shirts selling new 'Mafia' t-shirt at Tops to benefit FeedMore WNY

2 On Your Side
 3 days ago
26 Shirts is partnering with Tops Friendly Markets to sell a "Mafia" football t-shirt to benefit FeedMore WNY.

Starting Thursday, a new "Mafia" fans shirt will be sold exclusively at Tops Friendly Markets in Western New York.

"FeedMore WNY is honored to be chosen to benefit from the newest t-shirt design from 26 Shirts," said Tara A. Ellis, president and CEO of FeedMore WNY. "We encourage the WNY community to participate in this innovative fundraiser which will allow FeedMore WNY to continue to meet the ongoing need for food assistance as a result of the pandemic."

In 2020, FeedMore WNY served 16 million meals to over 180,000 people.

The shirts will be sold for $19.99 and at most Tops stores in Western New York starting on Saturday.  A portion of the sales will be donated to FeedMore WNY.

Every two weeks 26 shirts releases a new shirt that will benefit a specific cause. Since their founding, 26 shirts has raised over $1 million .

