GOLETA, Calif. -- The City of Goleta will be requiring their employees to have the COVID-19 vaccine or testing requirement.

On Monday afternoon, the City announced that they will require their employees to either have the COVID-19 vaccine or to go through a testing requirement in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The City's goal is to protect the health and safety of their workplaces and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Employees will be required to show proof of their vaccinations or provide a negative COVID test result weekly.

“It is vital that every eligible person get vaccinated as soon as possible. By getting vaccinated now, we can protect our most vulnerable community members who are still unable to get vaccinated due to age or health issues. And the sooner we beat this pandemic, the sooner we can get our families and businesses moving forward," said Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte.

The City says the details of the program are being finalized and will be alike to policies developed by other local employers.

The City continues to urge residents to get vaccinated.

According to the latest data, only 62.4 percent of eligible Santa Barbara County residents are fully vaccinated.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, click here.

The post Goleta to require city employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19 or be tested regularly appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .