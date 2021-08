A long-running battle between the estate of the late R&B singer Aaliyah and her uncle/ former manager and label chief Barry Hankerson broke into the open on Wednesday after teasers about forthcoming music were posted online. Aaliyah — a former R. Kelly protégé who was briefly married to him at the age of 15 in a quickly annulled ceremony — died in a 2001 plane crash when she was just 22. She is arguably the most popular and prominent artist whose most-successful recordings are not available on streaming services, apparently due to a conflict between Hankerson and the estate that has...