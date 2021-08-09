HEROES: Good Samaritans, Police Rescue Driver Whose SUV Plunged Into Passaic River

A Lyndhurst Fire Department rescue diver who searched the vehicle and immediate area and found no additional victims. Photo Credit: LYNDHURST FD

A motorist was rescued by a family of good Samaritans and Nutley police after he drove his SUV into the Passaic River as high tide rolled in.

The rescuers jumped in and got the driver out after the vehicle plunged down the boat ramp north of the Kingsland Avenue Bridge, which connects Nutley and Lyndhurst, shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday, responders said.

The SUV then became submerged in 10 feet of water about 100 feet or so from shore, they said.

The Lyndhurst Fire Department deployed a rescue diver who searched the vehicle and immediate area and found no additional victims.

The vehicle was then tied off to a marker buoy in case the tide pushed it further into the channel. Nicoletti Towing eventually removed it.

Wallington firefighters assisted. The Mahwah Fire Department SCUBA Team and SCUBA RIT Team also responded.

Responders converged on the Passaic River on the Nutley side.

