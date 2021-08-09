Cancel
Legendary "Hitmen" Producer Chucky Thompson Passes Away

By Okla Jones
Essence
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bad Boy hitmaker was known for working with Diddy, Kanye West, Mary J. Blige and many major artists. Chucky Thompson, one of the producers for Bad Boy Records’ legendary production team “The Hitmen” has passed away reportedly due to COVID-19. On Monday Young Guru broke the news while paying homage to Thompson – who paved the way for his career.

