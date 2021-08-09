Legendary "Hitmen" Producer Chucky Thompson Passes Away

To someone watching from the sidelines, what the Fergusons mean to their fans and South Africa as a whole can only be summed up through the resonant eyes of lawyer Theba Ikalafeng: “ I have never met you. But I knew you so well. We all did. We loved everything about you. We watched and nodded in pride as you and Connie soared and represented the best of us. How you and Connie Ferguson loved, complemented, and celebrated each other so beautifully, publicly. How hard you worked together to build Ferguson Films into a powerhouse exemplary studio in an industry that never believed in us before you showed up. How your Queen, Rockville, Wild, iGazi, and Kings of Jo’Burg kept us glued to our screens with characters and plots with which we could relate and beyond our imaginations. How you vividly demonstrated that black success can be earned and not always scammed. How as ‘immigrants’, you validated the pursuit and ideals of a welcoming, inclusive, and diverse South Africa…Thank you for the excellence. Thank you for representing our best.”