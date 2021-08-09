Teachers plan rally to require masks in Cabarrus County schools

Teachers in Cabarrus County are holding a rally in favor of a mask requirement outside of Monday's board of education meeting.

The "Mask Up Cabarrus" rally is being held by the county's chapter of the North Carolina Association of Educators at 4 p.m. before a news conference follows at 5:15 p.m. The group is urging the board of education to require masks for all students.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that 98 out of 100 North Carolina counties are in the substantial or high COVID-19 spread. The state reported 3,863 new cases Monday and nearly 2,000 people are hospitalized statewide.

Earlier this summer, Cabarrus County's board voted to make masks optional this school year. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper strongly recommends masks for students who aren't old enough to be vaccinated and for unvaccinated teens but has not required masks for all schools.

Last week, Mooresville Graded School District reversed course and required masks after dozens of students were forced to quarantine after possible exposure to COVID-19. Previously, the district made masks optional for students and teachers.

