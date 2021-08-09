Covington man dead in violent confrontation with Craig County man
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – Virginia State Police’s (VSP) Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Salem is investigating a fatal shooting that took place last Friday morning. According to VSP, the incident took place around 3 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 6 that involved a confrontation between Jerimiah C. Bradshaw, 29, of Craig County and Christopher B. Broughman, 28, of Covington at Bradshaw’s residence in the 9600 block of Barbours Creek Road.www.wfxrtv.com
Comments / 5