Covington man dead in violent confrontation with Craig County man

By Gary Boyer
wfxrtv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – Virginia State Police’s (VSP) Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Salem is investigating a fatal shooting that took place last Friday morning. According to VSP, the incident took place around 3 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 6 that involved a confrontation between Jerimiah C. Bradshaw, 29, of Craig County and Christopher B. Broughman, 28, of Covington at Bradshaw’s residence in the 9600 block of Barbours Creek Road.

