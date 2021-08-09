Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monroe County, NY

387 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County since Friday, 4% average positivity rate

By WROC Staff
rochesterfirst.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 117 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. After reporting 157 new cases on Saturday, and 113 new cases Sunday, the county is now averaging 103 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 4%. That’s the county’s highest average positivity rate since January 29.

www.rochesterfirst.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monroe County, NY
Monroe County, NY
Coronavirus
Monroe County, NY
Health
Monroe County, NY
Government
City
Rochester, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Finger Lakes#The Finger#Icu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. opens probe into Tesla’s Autopilot over emergency vehicle crashes

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators on Monday opened a formal safety probe into Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) driver assistance system Autopilot after a series of crashes involving Tesla models and emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it had identified 11 crashes since January...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Inside Biden's defiant Afghanistan response

WASHINGTON (CNN) — By the time images of desperate Afghans clinging to American warplanes began emerging from Kabul on Monday morning, President Joe Biden had conceded to aides he had little choice but to interrupt his stay at Camp David to return to the White House. He had been facing...
EnvironmentABC News

How to help those devastated by earthquake in Haiti

After a deadly 7.2-magnitude earthquake devastated Haiti Saturday morning, destroying hundreds of buildings and homes, the beleaguered country is in need of assistance as a new tropical storm threat approaches. Haiti’s Civil Protection agency announced Sunday that the death toll is at least 1,297 with initial reports that indicate there...

Comments / 1

Community Policy