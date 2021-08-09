387 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County since Friday, 4% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 117 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. After reporting 157 new cases on Saturday, and 113 new cases Sunday, the county is now averaging 103 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 4%. That’s the county’s highest average positivity rate since January 29.