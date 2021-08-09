Greece man with prior child sex abuse conviction pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — A Greece man with a prior child sex abuse conviction pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography, federal officials announced Monday. U.S. Attorney James Kennedy says 37-year-old Hector Savage pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography by an individual with a prior conviction. The charge carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum of 20 years.www.rochesterfirst.com
