Greece, NY

Greece man with prior child sex abuse conviction pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

By WROC Staff
rochesterfirst.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — A Greece man with a prior child sex abuse conviction pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography, federal officials announced Monday. U.S. Attorney James Kennedy says 37-year-old Hector Savage pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography by an individual with a prior conviction. The charge carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum of 20 years.

Greece, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Greece, NY
#Child Pornography#Sex Abuse
