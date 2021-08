Last week, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles garnered much attention when she decided to withdraw from several of her scheduled events in the Tokyo 2020 Games due to her mental health. Many people showed overwhelming support for the talented athlete, although others were skeptical and criticized her decision. Ahead of her Tuesday return to compete in the balance beam final, NBC Olympics posted a heartwarming tribute video on Twitter in honor of Biles. The clip was narrated by pop singer Taylor Swift over a backtrack of a song from her recent album Folklore called this is me trying.