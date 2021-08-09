Teen gets community service, probation for role in Mid-America Steel fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The teen accused of starting a three-alarm fire in downtown Fargo earlier this spring will not spend any time behind bars. 18-year-old Riley Keeping of Fargo was originally charged with one felony count of conspiracy to commit arson, but a plea deal lowered his charge to a Class A misdemeanor of failure to control or report a dangerous fire for his role in the fire at Mid-America Steel located at 92 Northern Pacific Ave.