Fargo, ND

Teen gets community service, probation for role in Mid-America Steel fire

By Bailey Hurley
valleynewslive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The teen accused of starting a three-alarm fire in downtown Fargo earlier this spring will not spend any time behind bars. 18-year-old Riley Keeping of Fargo was originally charged with one felony count of conspiracy to commit arson, but a plea deal lowered his charge to a Class A misdemeanor of failure to control or report a dangerous fire for his role in the fire at Mid-America Steel located at 92 Northern Pacific Ave.

