Major Update On The Status & Projected Return Of Amanda Nunes

By Clyde Aidoo
mmanews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmanda Nunes has been cleared of COVID-19 and has resumed training in preparation for her next title defense. There has been no doubt about who that defense will come against. “The Venezuelan Vixen” Julianna Peña has made sure of that. Peña was able to successfully lobby to be the next challenger to the Lionness’ bantamweight title, and she was all set to officially get her wish at this past weekend’s UFC 265. Unfortunately, Nunes tested positive for COVID-19 and had to withdraw from the bout.

