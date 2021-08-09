Cancel
Drinks

It’s Never too Late to Learn a Perfect Summer Cocktail

By Ashley Burns
islands.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the things that I’ve loved about visiting the Caribbean lately is the magnificent abundance of ginger in the food and especially cocktails. For example, in St. Croix, I enjoyed a terrific bush tea that featured ginger with honey and lime, and later that same day I couldn’t get enough of a killer old fashioned that also relied on the root for incredible flavor. The only problem, of course, is satisfying the craving after the return trip.

