Man shot, wounded while walking in Long Beach, police say

A man was wounded by gunfire while walking in North Long Beach on Sunday night, police said.

While walking near Artesia Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue at around 10:40 p.m., the man heard gunshots and realized had been struck by gunfire in his lower body, police said.

The wounds weren’t life-threatening, police said, and two nearby strangers drove the wounded man to a local hospital.

Police are investigating the shooting, and, at this time, they have no suspect information nor a motive for the shooting.

