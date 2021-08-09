Cancel
NBA

CJ McCollum offers take on Steph's historic Warriors contract

NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteph Curry last week signed a four-year, $215 million contract extension with the Warriors. The deal begins in 2022-23 and runs through the 2025-26 season. "For the greatest shooter ever to touch a basketball, he's the first player to sign two, $200 million contracts," McCollum said on his Pull Up podcast. "Curry gets a four-year, $215 million extension -- which is insane to think about it.

Stephen Curry
Cj Mccollum
#The Warriors#Portland Trail Blazers
