The American Red Cross is offering prizes to encourage people to donate blood amid a shortage in Michigan and nationally so hospital demand can be met. The ARC is offering a free 4-month subscription to Apple Music by email (new subscribers only), to blood donors through the end of August, officials said in a news release. In addition, those who donate from Aug. 1-15 will enter a chance to win a VIP trip for two to the 2021 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on Sept. 2-5 in Manchester, Tennessee. Those who donate by July 31 receive a $10 Amazon gift card and a chance to win gas for a year.