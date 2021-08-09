Cancel
Macon, MO

Master Gardener blooms with a floral subscription service

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePam Stenger keeps memories of her grandmother’s flower garden alive by offering floral bouquets through a Community Supported Agriculture subscription service. As a child, Stenger loved walking to her grandmother’s house and garden and seeing the 50-60 varieties of daffodils lining the gravel road. “She shared her love of flowers with me and showed me the joy that comes with giving flowers to others,” says Stenger, who is the president of the Missouri Master Gardener chapter for Macon and Shelby counties.

