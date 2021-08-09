Cancel
NFL

With Joe Cardona sidelined, Patriots reportedly add long snapper Brian Khoury to 90-man roster

By Oliver Thomas
Pats Pulpit
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New England Patriots have signed long snapper Brian Khoury to the 90-man roster, a league source told Jim McBride of the Boston Globe on Monday. The addition comes on the heels of incumbent Joe Cardona exiting Sunday’s practice with an undisclosed injury that left tight end Jonnu Smith and defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. handling snapping duties. A two-time Super Bowl champion, Cardona has appeared in every game for New England since arriving from Navy in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft.

