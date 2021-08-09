Driver killed in crash on I-25 south of Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — A driver was killed in a crash on Interstate 25 between Colorado City and Pueblo early Monday morning, according to the Colorado State Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened just before 4 a.m. around nine miles north of Colorado City. Troopers said a 2012 Dodge Ram 2500 was northbound when it went off the road and rolled, ejecting the driver. A passerby saw the damaged truck and reported the crash, according to state patrol.