Los Angeles, CA

LA officer charged in fatal shooting of mentally ill man

By STEFANIE DAZIO
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The California attorney general has filed manslaughter charges against a Los Angeles police officer who was off duty when he fatally shot a mentally ill man who was shopping with his parents in 2019.

Officer Salvador Sanchez, a seven-year veteran of the LAPD, was arrested Monday in Riverside County.

Sanchez was with his young son in a Costco in Corona when he was attacked from behind by 32-year-old Kenneth French. Sanchez was knocked to the ground and quickly opened fire, fatally wounding French and critically injuring French’s parents, Russell and Paola French.

Kenneth French was non-verbal and had recently been taken off his medication for mental illness due to other health issues, the family’s lawyer previously said, adding that the change may have affected his behavior that night. French’s parents have filed a federal lawsuit against Sanchez and the city.

The charges filed by California Attorney General Rob Bonta came after the Riverside County district attorney declined to charge Sanchez criminally after a grand jury did not bring an indictment in September 2019.

Riverside DA Mike Hestrin previously said Sanchez believed he had been shot in the head and that a shooter was on the loose in the store after he and his 1½-year-old son were knocked to the ground in French’s unprovoked assault.

Sanchez had told investigators he believed French had a gun and that his life and his son’s life were in immediate danger. Authorities said French was not armed and was moving away from Sanchez when the officer opened fire.

The Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners ruled last year that Sanchez had violated departmental policy in the shooting.

It was not immediately clear if Sanchez has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The French family’s attorney and the LAPD did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

