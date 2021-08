Be careful what you wish for, Memphis Grizzlies fans. You just might get it. For the first two years of the Zach Kleiman Era in Memphis, the organization has prioritized “sure things” in the NBA Draft. Ja Morant was the easy pick 2nd overall in 2019. But from there, the selections of Brandon Clarke later that draft, and Desmond Bane and Xavier Tillman in 2020, were more safe than anything. The Grizzlies franchise needed to be rebuilt, and the thought process was making sure there were players ready to fit in and play right away alongside the likes of Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and others like Dillon Brooks. That worked pretty nicely - all three have been productive, and two (Clarke and Bane) were named to All-Rookie teams.