Minneapolis, MN

Walz to head trade delegation to U.K., Finland

By MinnPost staff
MinnPost
MinnPost
 3 days ago
Fall travel planned. The Forum News Service’s Dana Ferguson reports (via the Duluth News Tribune): “A group of state economic development and agriculture leaders in November is set to travel to the United Kingdom and Finland as part of a trade mission, Gov. Tim Walz announced Monday, Aug. 9. … Walz said representatives from 30 businesses and organizations would make the trip from Nov. 13 through 19 along with the governor, first lady Gwen Walz, Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove and Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen.”

MinnPost

MinnPost

MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

