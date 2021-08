The Broken Bow American Legion seniors baseball team fell to Hickman Saturday during round one of the Class B State American Legion seniors baseball tournament in Crete. Hickman jumped out quickly scoring 5 runs in their first at bat and then added another run in the 2nd inning. Broken Bow would fight back in the fifth inning as they sent 8 men to the plate and scored 4 runs to make the score 6-4. Hickman quickly responded though scoring 4 runs in their half of the fifth to reclaim a six run lead and then added an insurance run in the sixth to make the final Hickman 11, Broken Bow 4.