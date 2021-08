4 PM Topics: Wash. education leader to ask Inslee for vaccine mandate for public school employees; How many people are actually in the Inslee Cabinet; All 35 health officers in Washington sign letter recommending face masks indoors // The Left Coast: Berkeley academics claim California recall 'unconstitutional' because of how Newsom could lose; Newsom Signs Bill That Ties TV And Film Production Tax Credits To Diversity Goals // The Friendly Face-Off with Deputy opinion editor at Newsweek Batya Ungar-Sargon. This week's topics: Project Veritas and vaccine mandates // US military to help evacuate Americans from embassy in Kabul; Psaki says the Taliban "has to make an assessment on what they want their role to be in the international community."