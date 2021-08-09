Cancel
Movies

Meet Daniela Melchior, Unlikely New Hero of The Suicide Squad

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo say that Daniela Melchior’s chances were slim when she sent in an audition tape to play the rodent pied piper Ratchcatcher 2 in The Suicide Squad, which just hit both theaters and HBO Max, would be an understatement. For starters, the 24-year-old up-and-comer only did so out of fear that her manager would fire her. “I was really, really new in the industry, so I thought that would be possible,” she recalls with a laugh over Zoom.

