San Rafael, CA

Marin social scene: San Rafael Elks’ ‘Music at the Mansion’

By Marin Independent Journal
Marin Independent Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first concert as part of the San Rafael Elks’ “Music at the Mansion” outdoor concert series raised $7,000 for the San Rafael High School music program. The event at the San Rafael lodge was attended by 200 people, including Adrienne Biggs, Krista Dixon, Libby Wood, Todd Annell, Dennis and Madeleine McNell, Rob Walker, Avery Lieberman, Marcella and Ken Hauser, Clint Wright, Pete Crowley, Marika Burrell-Wright, Rosina Rorvik, Christina Lund, Stewart Munson, Sam Fleming, Tom and Leigha From, and Willie and Bobbie Danz, all of San Rafael; Alan Quinton, of Mill Valley; Gary McClendon, of Novato; Jeannette LoCurto, of San Anselmo, and Carl Nestler, of Corte Madera.

