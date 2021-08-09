Nutrimedy Announces First Patient Enrolled in Feasibility Study at University of Kansas Medical Center

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New research in the July 2021 issue of JNCCN—Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network indicates a need to increase substance use and mental health support capabilities at cancer centers across the United States. Past studies have determined that people diagnosed with cancer within the past decade have a higher prevalence for substance use disorders than those with no recent cancer diagnosis.[1][2] Researchers from the Mayo Clinic used the American Hospital Association, Area Health Resource File, and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Hospital Compare databases to analyze the psychosocial support being offered by more than 1,000 cancer centers across America. They found that most centers offered mental health services (85.4%), but less than half offered chemical dependency services (45.5%), and even fewer offered both (44.1%).