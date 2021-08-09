Cancel
Vecteezy Implements Groundbreaking Identity Verification to Protect Creative Community

Times Union
 4 days ago

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (PRWEB) August 09, 2021. Vecteezy, one of the leading marketplaces for free vectors, stock photos, and 4K stock videos, has taken a significant step toward protecting creative contributors worldwide while safely providing users with genuine and authentic resources. This innovative technical solution systematically verifies the identity of all contributors who submit creative content to the marketplace.

BusinessTimes Union

OwlPoint Announces XLACollab Partnership to Accelerate Customer's Experience Management Journey

OwlPoint expanding service offerings to include Experience Management. OwlPoint proudly announces a partnership with XLACollab, the global thought leader in enterprise-level Art and Science of Experience. With this partnership, OwlPoint takes another critical step to assist its clients in leveraging their service management investments to ensure excellent employee experiences. With an ever-tightening job market, companies need to create an experience for employees that is engaging and demonstrates value.
BusinessTimes Union

Advantage Technologies Inc. Recognized as OpenText™ Voyager Reseller Partner of the Year for the Americas

NEW YORK (PRWEB) August 12, 2021. Advantage Technologies is an OpenText™ Platinum Reseller, Distributor and ASP Support Partner specializing in enterprise fax solutions leveraging both OpenText™ RightFax™. This award recognizes Advantage Technologies for the innovative software solutions and services provided to its customers and partners around the OpenText ecosystem. “We...
BusinessTimes Union

The IQ Business Group is Now an M-Files Certified Delivery Partner

MCLEAN, Va. (PRWEB) August 12, 2021. The IQ Business Group, Inc. (IQBG) is pleased to announce Certified Delivery Partner status effective June 2021 with M-Files located in Tampere, Finland. This partnership will enable IQBG to provide new support to our customers with direct implementation of M-Files solutions. “IQBG is proud...
TechnologyTimes Union

Commsignia introduces Commsignia Central for data-driven traffic management

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (PRWEB) August 12, 2021. Commsignia, the largest company dedicated to vehicle-to-everything (V2X) solutions, launched Commsignia Central today to help cities and road operators digitize road infrastructure and operate roadside equipment. Cities and road operators use V2X technologies to improve traffic conditions, reduce air pollution, broadcast useful information...
TechnologyTimes Union

Delivery Drivers, Inc. Offers New Same-Day Payment Platform

Integrated with Branch, DDI can provide faster access to money earned for independent contractors. Delivery Drivers, Inc. (DDI), a leading third-party administrator specializing in last-mile labor solutions, announced a new payment platform powered by Branch for DDI driver-partners to access their payouts daily through a digital wallet. “With Branch, DDI provides independent contractors instant access to payouts with no charge to our clients or partners. And with the ability to receive payments on weekends, it's a game changer," said DDI’s owner and CEO Aaron Hageman.
TechnologyTimes Union

Integrate Named "Best Overall MarTech Solution" in 2021 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

PHOENIX (PRWEB) August 12, 2021. Integrate, the leader in B2B Precision Demand Marketing (PDM), today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the “Best Overall MarTech Solution” award in the fourth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today.
TechnologyTimes Union

Wellspring Digital Looks to Further Increase Market Penetration and Staff Augmentation in Southeast

Announces Strategic Partnership with Spark6 for Mobile Application Development. Wellspring Digital announces the opening of an office in Naples FL to serve the South-East Florida market as the company continues to expand its footprint beyond the mid-Atlantic. This is the second office to be opened by the digital marketing agency in 2021, following closely on the opening of an office in Austin TX.
EducationTimes Union

The Center for Education Market Dynamics launches to help district leaders make decisions that promote equity

SAN DIEGO (PRWEB) August 12, 2021. The Center for Education Market Dynamics (http://www.educationmarkets.org) announced its official launch this week at the 2021 ASU+GSV Summit. The launch, which includes plans for a Spring 2022 release of its platform, sets the stage for the Center’s efforts to help district leaders make informed decisions about products and services that can improve learning outcomes for underserved students. The Center — co-founded by education industry veterans and funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Hewlett Foundation, the Walton Family Foundation, and the W.K. Kellogg Foundation — aims to prepare Black, Latino, English language learners, and students affected by poverty for their academic futures by improving their access to high-quality materials and instruction.
Softwarethepaypers.com

Acuant adds video KYC capabilities to its identity verification platform

Acuant has added video KYC capabilities including face biometrics to its Trusted Identity Platform for fraud prevention and compliance with AML requirements. The new tool includes interaction with a live agent, with a connection established within two minutes of starting the process. It orchestrates ID document authentication, biometric matching, and optional layers of personal data checks. These layers can encompass sanctions and politically-exposed persons (PEP) lists.
Beauty & FashionHypebae

SHAVONE. Launches Future of Creatives, Community Platform for Underrepresented Talent

SHAVONE., the multihyphenate creator representing a new generation in tech, announces the launch of community platform and consultancy, Future Of Creatives. An advocate of diversity and inclusion, SHAVONE. debuts her new project with the goal of elevating and offering much-needed space for underrepresented creators. A multidisciplinary group, Future of Creatives serves to amplify the stories of talent — including people of color and women creators — who work in tech, entertainment, contemporary art and fashion. The platform also seeks to promote equitable career development for young, emerging creatives and POC in these industries,
Technologymartechseries.com

Simeio Bolsters IAM with Modernized Application On-Boarding as-a-Service

Modernized Application Onboarding Service simplifies and automates application integration into the IAM ecosystem, reducing the time to onboard by as much as 80% with 50% less resources. Simeio, a global leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM), launches new Modernized Application On-Boarding as-a-Service. This managed service enables organizations to rapidly...
Softwareibc.org

Digital Nirvana launches metadata automation platform for Avid Interplay

Digital Nirvana has unveiled MetadataIQ, a metadata automation tool for content producers using the Avid media platform. A secure and scalable software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution, MetadataIQ offers off-the-shelf integration with Avid Interplay to automate the end-to-end process of generating speech-to-text and video intelligence metadata for Avid-based assets while automatically submitting media for transcription, captioning and translations from within the existing workflow.
Economyaithority.com

Quantum Metric Launches Journeys; Adds Unparalleled Depth to Traditional Journey Analytics With Actionable Insights

New Product Offering Capitalizes on Platform’s Rich Data Set to Provide Immediate View of Customer Journeys, Empowering Brands to Proactively Optimize the Digital Experience. Quantum Metric, the pioneer in Continuous Product Design (CPD), a methodology that helps organizations build better digital products faster, announced the launch of Quantum Metric Journeys, a new feature providing visualization across every touchpoint in the customer journey. Moving beyond traditional journey analytics, Quantum Metric brings a unique offering to the market, providing actionable context for each customer insight.
Businessaithority.com

Marchex Recognized as Industry Leader in Applied Conversation Intelligence by Independent Research Firm

Marchex, the award-winning AI-powered conversation intelligence company that helps businesses turn strategic insights into the actions that drive their most valued sales outcomes, announced that Opus Research has identified Marchex as the industry leader in product completeness and flexibility for applied conversation intelligence in its newly released 2021 Conversational Intelligence Intelliview research report. The Opus Research report evaluates the products, services, positioning and potential of 11 companies that show leadership in helping enterprises make the most of Conversational Intelligence, meaning derived from the chats, phone calls and voice discussion with both live and virtual agents.
Economyceoworld.biz

How Local Business Can Succeed with Digital Marketing in a Post-Pandemic World

Local businesses have lagged behind their larger brethren in moving to digital marketing, but digital became a lifeline during the pandemic when many traditional forms of marketing were no longer available. McKinsey reported that the percentage of products and services that are partially or fully digitized (in North America) increased from 34% in May 2018, to 60% in July 2020, the equivalent of a 6-year acceleration of digital transformation in a matter of months.

