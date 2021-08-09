Vecteezy Implements Groundbreaking Identity Verification to Protect Creative Community

SAN DIEGO (PRWEB) August 12, 2021. The Center for Education Market Dynamics (http://www.educationmarkets.org) announced its official launch this week at the 2021 ASU+GSV Summit. The launch, which includes plans for a Spring 2022 release of its platform, sets the stage for the Center’s efforts to help district leaders make informed decisions about products and services that can improve learning outcomes for underserved students. The Center — co-founded by education industry veterans and funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Hewlett Foundation, the Walton Family Foundation, and the W.K. Kellogg Foundation — aims to prepare Black, Latino, English language learners, and students affected by poverty for their academic futures by improving their access to high-quality materials and instruction.